CAUSE|EFFECT 2.0 turns drinks into a three-course meal of posh cocktails

“This is CAUSE|EFFECT version 2.0,” smiles award-winning mixologist Kurt Schlechter as he gazes down the long oak bar counter at CAUSE|EFFECT in the V&A Waterfront.

There’s artificial greenery hugging the ceiling, and boxes of dried fynbos being snipped at by bartenders, clever clogs spinning under glass lids below the bar counter, and barrels of Old Fashioneds and Boulevardiers maturing behind it.

It’s a mad kitchen of cocktail creation, and that’s just how Kurt likes it.

Cocktail fans were quick to sit up and take notice when Kurt opened his first outpost in late 2017, but “our previous space was always just a stepping-stone to something bigger”, he says.

This new, bigger space is in the old Rocket Shed of the V&A Waterfront. The shed was used to store a rocket-mounted harpoon that would be fired out to sea if a ship ran aground on the nearby rocks.

Celebrating the flavours and culinary heritage of the Cape is key to the menu at CAUSE|EFFECT, where Kurt and his team of bartenders create both classic cocktails, Cape-infused creations, and some seriously wacky drinks. If you’ve ever sipped the sprinkles and candyfloss of a Richie the Rainbow Sparkle Unicorn you’ll know what I mean.