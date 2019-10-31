Jozi's The Grind Greenery challenges the idea that vegans only eat salads

The Grind Greenery is the brother company of Honest Food in Hyde Park, o­ffering diners delicious plant-based options in a casual, classy cafe setting.

We chatted to co-owner Claire du Preez about their recent opening in Melrose Arch, just above The Grind Co­ffee Company.

Veganism is growing in popularity worldwide – how do you see South Africans reacting to this way of life?

SA is still quite far behind with regards to veganism. The majority of our clientele are not actually vegan, but are inquisitive – for example we have loads of people who come to try The Beyond Meat burger, even though they still eat beef. They’re always pleasantly surprised and I can confidently say that I think we’ve given them something to think about.