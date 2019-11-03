Africa's first dedicated organic & natural products expo is coming to Joburg

SA is about to catch up with the worldwide demand for organic and natural products with an expo scheduled to launch in May 2020.

While overseas these sectors are serviced by successful trade and consumer events, there has - until now - been no local platform that allows both the trade and consumers to see what the latest trends are in organic and natural products.

Market dynamics have changed dramatically in the past few years and consumers are more aware of their levels of fitness, of their personal health and of what they put onto and into their bodies. People are also far more conscious of environmental issues.

As a consequence, consumer demand has increased exponentially, leading to the mushrooming of speciality stores. Major retailers and chain stores have also started introducing organic house brands and dedicating shelf space to products from these sectors.

Designed as a hybrid event that caters to trade buyers while at the same time allowing retail sales directly to consumers, the Organic and Natural Products Expo is set to showcase local and overseas manufacturers, suppliers, importers and exporters. Inward buying missions from overseas are also being orchestrated.

The event has garnered the support of many influential industry bodies and role players including the South African Organic Sector Organisation, the Health Products Association, Organic Assurance Organisation PGS, the Cosmetic Export Promotion Council of SA, The South African National Halaal Authority, Slow Food (South African Chapter), with more endorsements in the pipeline.

EVENT PROFILE

The expo will encompass the following product categories:

Organic/natural foods and beverages

Ingredients and raw materials

Vegan, vegetarian, halaal and kosher

Health foods and dietary supplements

Food supplements and nutrition

Cosmetics and hygiene products

Beauty and personal-care products

Household products

Organic gardening

MEDIA PARTNERS:

With an impressive lineup of media partners in both trade and consumer categories, visitors to the event will not be in short supply.

Media partners include the Sunday Times, Caxton, Community radio station Hot 91.9 FM, Food and Beverage Reporter, Retail Brief Africa, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Review, Food Review, Gauteng Smallholder, Food Review Africa and P&C Africa.

EVENT ACTIVATIONS

The organisers intend to enhance this product showcase with activities that inform, educate and enlighten visitors, including demonstrations, a presentation theatre and new-product arena.

PARTICIPATION OPTIONS

Cognisant of the fact that many nascent suppliers into these industries are currently SMEs with limited resources, the organisers have tailored stand sizes, price and availability to suit all pockets. Participating associations will also be hosting pavilions for their members at reduced rates.

• The Organic and Natural Products Expo Africa takes place at the Deck at Wanderers Stadium, Corlett Drive, Illovo, Johannesburg from May 8-10 2020. For info, e-mail John.t@satp.co.za