C'est manifique! Pop in to the French pop-up at Sandton's Bistro Dolce Vita
At just a fraction of the price of an air ticket to Paris you can enjoy authentic French cuisine at this upmarket Joburg eatery for two short weeks
03 November 2019 - 00:00
Claudette Gourjux has an impressive pedigree when it comes to French cuisine and the good news is that this Lyon-born restaurateur will be presenting a series of pop-up dinners at Joburg's Morningside eatery Bistro Dolce Vita from November 4 to 7, and again in the first week of December.
Gourjux, whose previous ventures have included acclaimed restaurants Les Delice de France and Le Canut, will be keeping the menu authentically French with delicious favourites such as a chilled creme vichyssoise, salad nicoise, salmon with bearnaise sauce, beef fillet with bordelaise sauce, duck breast with black cherry sauce and the great French lamb stew navarin d'agneau printanier with a white wine sauce and baby vegetables...
