Charismatic twins Tebo & Lebo Ndala are set to become SA's next celeb chefs

"Twins in the kitchen? It's always double trouble. We have so much fun - we sing, we dance, we make jokes, but we always get the work done," say Tebo and Lebo Ndala.



Hailing from Pretoria, these 26-year-old siblings decided to turn their passion for cooking for their family and friends into a profession. They run a private chef business, freelance as assistant food editors and stylists, and are ambassadors of Laager Rooibos Tea...