It's worth road-tripping to Polokwane just to dine at Basil’s Restaurant

This fine-dining eatery in Limpopo consistently offers up splendidly old-school, Escoffier-inspired culinary classics, writes Anna Trapido

Superb service and delicious dining are always the order of the day at Basil's Fine Dining Restaurant.



Situated inside the Protea Hotel by Marriott Polokwane Ranch Resort, on the outskirts of Polokwane, this underappreciated Limpopo eatery consistently offers up splendidly old-school, Escoffier-inspired culinary classics...