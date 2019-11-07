Food

Italy has 46,000 wine producers: some of them are coming to your doorstep

07 November 2019 - 14:07 By STAFF REPORTER
Wine lovers at the Vino in Piazza, Wines of Italy event will get the chance to experience more than 130 wines from 11 different regions in the north, centre and south of Italy.
Image: SUPPLIED

Have you ever wanted to know what the Italian experience is like, but haven't got around to buying that plane ticket because funds are tight?

Be sure to be free from the November 22-24 because the second edition of the Vino in Piazza, Wines of Italy event is bringing Italy to your doorstep. We are talking top quality red, white and rosé wines, including sparkling ones which are also known as Prosecco or Spumante.

The event, which will be hosted at Montecasino, will also allow you the opportunity to taste Italian cuisine by renowned Michelin Star chef Alfonso Caputo.

Renowned Italian Michelin Star chef Alfonso Caputo will not only delight with his cooking and wine-pairing skills but will also conduct an interesting workshop on Italian cuisine.
Image: SUPPLIED

If you want to try out some of the delicacies on offer, you can also join Caputo's workshop where he will be talking about some of the mouthwatering dishes that make up Italian cuisine.

TheVino in Piazza, Wines of Italy event also has something special in store for petrol heads, who will get to see some of the latest models from the legendary Ferrari and Ducati brands that will be on display. 

The Italian embassy  is one of the organisers of this fun-filled event and parents will be relieved that this year their children can tag along, because a Kinder Play Area, hosted by Kinder Joy products, will be there.

Wine lovers at the Vino In Piazza event pairing edibles with wine.
Image: SUPPLIED

“As the Italian embassy in South Africa, we are very proud to bring a taste of Italy to South Africa – this event is one of the many that the Italian government has organised in South Africa and across the world to promote la settimana della cucina Italiana, which this year will focus on ‘the culture of taste’ and the science behind wine-making specifically,” said Italian ambassador to South Africa, Paolo Cuculi.

*Tickets include: a wine tasting glass, 20 wine tasting vouchers, one Lavazza coffee voucher, and one wine pairing session voucher

