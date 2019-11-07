Italy has 46,000 wine producers: some of them are coming to your doorstep

Have you ever wanted to know what the Italian experience is like, but haven't got around to buying that plane ticket because funds are tight?

Be sure to be free from the November 22-24 because the second edition of the Vino in Piazza, Wines of Italy event is bringing Italy to your doorstep. We are talking top quality red, white and rosé wines, including sparkling ones which are also known as Prosecco or Spumante.

The event, which will be hosted at Montecasino, will also allow you the opportunity to taste Italian cuisine by renowned Michelin Star chef Alfonso Caputo.