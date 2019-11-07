Old McDonald's: Aussie mates show off burger bought in 1995

A McDonald's burger allegedly bought in 1995 and kept in an Australian shed for years has never decomposed, according to two men who now refer to the quarter-century Quarter Pounder as their "mate".

Casey Dean, 39, and Eduards Nits, 38, claim they ordered the Quarter Pounder with cheese from a McDonald's outlet in Adelaide as teenagers - and have hung onto it ever since.

Their claims have been publicised several times in Australia over the years, but have made headlines again just days after a livestream of a decade-old McDonald's cheeseburger displayed in a glass case in Iceland went viral.

The American chain closed its only three branches in Iceland during the island's financial crisis in 2009 and just before the restaurant's closure, Hjortur Smarason bought a menu for conservation.

He first kept the meal in his garage but then lent it to the National Museum of Iceland, after which it was moved to a hotel in the capital Reykjavik for a while.

Now the burger is on display like a work of art inside a glass case at a hostel in southern Iceland.