RECIPE | Padang-style eggs
10 November 2019 - 00:00
The curry sauce for these eggs is rich and aromatic and a gorgeous mellow yellow. The trick is to cook the sauce and eggs separately, giving them only a cursory meeting at the last minute to warm through. This yields a creamy, orange yolk, not the dusty grey variety.
Serves: 4-8..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.