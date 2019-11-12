SA's sacred Baleni salt is 'like nothing you've tasted before' - it's also R125/kg

Before they begin their work, the women make offerings of tobacco, coins and mqombothi — a traditional sorghum malt beer — at the base of a nearby leadwood tree, to solicit the help of the spirits.

"If you don't start by asking, you stand a chance of not even getting any salt," warned Ndaheni Mashele, 66, another harvester.

"The sulphate water from the hot spring flows ... the heat from the sun dries it, then we have this sort of salt there," explains local guide Thinashaka Tshivhase.

The harvesting is done only by women, who often camp in the dry river bed for weeks to make the most of the dry season before the spring rains fall.

'HEALING POWER'

The spring is dubbed "kamkhulu" meaning "the place of the great one." According to legend, the spirit of ancestors who first settled there give it its power.

High in magnesium, chloride and other minerals, the water can treat high blood pressure and aching muscles, according to locals.

The sick come and bathe in the spring for healing, while the healthy dip into the spring for good luck and prosperity.

But the bathing is done under strict rules — one of which is a ban on sex for at least three days prior to going into the spring.

One visitor, said Tshivhase, came to bathe in the spring and lied about his sexual activities.

The man "felt his legs were burning and his bones were cracking because he was not clean when he came here."

According to Eleanor Muller, who heads a non-profit organisation Transfrontier Parks Destinations that helps the harvesters, archaeologists have confirmed that on that exact site, salt has been harvested using the same technique for the last 2,000 years.

"The sacred salt has been a central point of importance for traditional healers in South Africa for centuries and still today," Muller said.

ANCIENT HARVESTING METHOD

Mathebula, a grandmother of eight, steps lithely along the riverbank filling her five-litre bucket with the crystal-infused soil.

She then carries it up the river bank to filter it through her self-made filtration — a system using branches from the mopane tree, clay, long grass and leaves.

The liquid slowly drips through, landing in the bucket below.

The concoction of river sand, salty soil and water is filtered up to four times until the colour of the water is almost clear.

The liquid is left to boil over a small fire for four hours until the evaporating mixture begins to froth.

When the foam hardens, it crystallises, forming the precious salt.