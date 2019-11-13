Camps Bay's latest hotspot, Surfshack, is all about chic yet laidback vibes

There are days on Camps Bay's "Golden Mile" when you just want the mellow, sun-dappled afternoon to go on forever. And so it was a few weeks back when lunching at Surfshack, the fresh new eatery by the Mother City's innovative Kove Collection.

The view, of course, is charming – the sweep of Camps Bay beach, its line of palm trees – and it's perfectly matched at Surfshack by interiors that reflect the outlook perfectly.