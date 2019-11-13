Five simple tips to cook up an amazing bunny chow

Logie Moorgas of Eden Foods, a small takeaway shop in Edenvale, walked away as the winner of the “Best Bunny Chow in Jozi” cook-off at the Curry & Craft Festival at Gold Reef City last month.

Her award-winning dish? A bunny chow filled with a succulent slow-cooked lamb and potato curry and garnished with fresh herbs.

Moorgas, whose business is only a year old, was taught to cook from the age of nine by her mother who ran her own eatery.

“A happy atmosphere is my secret when it comes to cooking,” Moorgas says. “You’ve got to have a lot of fun when you’re in the kitchen; you’ve got to play with things and enjoy it – that’s when everything falls into place. When you’re angry in the kitchen your food doesn’t come out that good.”