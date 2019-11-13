Seedlip: the new non-alcoholic spirits to drink when you’re not drinking

"Ocsober" might be behind us, but the trend towards drinking less alcohol – or even none at all – just got a boost with the arrival of Seedlip non-alcoholic spirits in South Africa.

Since its launch in the UK in November 2015, Seedlip has pioneered a new way of thinking about "mindful" drinking, having created a new generation of non-alcoholic spirits.

Ben Branson founded Seedlip in his kitchen using a small copper still and a copy of a book called The Art of Distillation (written in 1651), which documents distilled non-alcoholic herbal remedies used by apothecaries.