Are Maps Maponyane's burgers flippin' good? We tried them out

Since opening a little over a month ago, Buns Out has been drawing curious visitors eager to try the burgers dreamed up by celeb owner Maps Maponyane.

Located on Linden’s restaurant-lined 7th Street, it's a laid-back yet trendy burger joint with a self-service setup.

The prominent colours of mustard yellow and emerald green filter through the restaurant, from the window frames outside to the welcoming couch that runs the length of one wall inside.

At first the selection of only 12 burgers on the menu might seem small - especially for an eatery specialising in just that - but the wide selection of patty options available more than makes up for it. There's something to please carnivores, pescatarians, vegetarians and vegans alike.

Apart from the usual 200g beef patty, you can opt for a deep-fried hake fillet or a chicken schnitzel. Vegetarian and vegan options include a Beyond Meat patty, a quinoa patty, a black-bean-and-beetroot patty and a Fry’s vegan chicken patty. Kiddies burgers are available too.