Restaurant Review

Coco Safar's dessert bar 'dinner': it's like performance art that you can eat

Surprises and delights abound at this Sea Point café, coming soon to Manhattan too

Perched on bar stools at the counter, we embarked on Coco Safar's two-hour-long DBE Culinary Voyage, mesmerised by the performance unfolding before us.



It was a fine-dining dessert bar "dinner" and the two leading roles were played by Spanish executive pastry chef Carmen Rueda (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/food/2019-09-01-4-dynamic-female-chefs-who-should-be-on-every-cape-town-foodies-radar/) — whose impressive pedigree includes working with cheffing giants like Ferran Adria and Heston Blumenthal — and top South African mixologist Siavash Behaein, better known as Marshall...