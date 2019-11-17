Restaurant Review
Coco Safar's dessert bar 'dinner': it's like performance art that you can eat
Surprises and delights abound at this Sea Point café, coming soon to Manhattan too
17 November 2019 - 00:00
Perched on bar stools at the counter, we embarked on Coco Safar's two-hour-long DBE Culinary Voyage, mesmerised by the performance unfolding before us.
It was a fine-dining dessert bar "dinner" and the two leading roles were played by Spanish executive pastry chef Carmen Rueda (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/food/2019-09-01-4-dynamic-female-chefs-who-should-be-on-every-cape-town-foodies-radar/) — whose impressive pedigree includes working with cheffing giants like Ferran Adria and Heston Blumenthal — and top South African mixologist Siavash Behaein, better known as Marshall...
