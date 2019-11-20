Five of Durban's top spots to splurge on spectacular seafood dishes

1. BEL PUNTO, UMDLOTI

If you want a sea view as a side to your seafood, Bel Punto in Umdloti is a great choice. It’s got serious culinary cred too, with delicious seafood dishes ranging from simple to inventive.

Standout dish: My top pick is their pairing of baby crayfish with angel-hair pasta. The tomato-based sauce is just aromatic enough to enhance the flavour of the crayfish and the pasta makes it a satisfying main course.