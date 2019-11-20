Three marvellous meat-free recipes from one of SA's best vegetarian restaurants

Fancy marinated pawpaw slices that look and taste like smoked salmon? Or a vegetarian ’pulled pork’? These are some of the many meat-free delights on the menu of Kaylee's Eatery in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, which was recently named the Best Vegetarian Restaurant at The Best of Ekurhuleni Readers' Choice Awards.

Kaylee's executive chef, Sasha Zambetti, shares a few of her favourite plant-based recipes with us: