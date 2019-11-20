Food

Recipes

Three marvellous meat-free recipes from one of SA's best vegetarian restaurants

20 November 2019 - 13:00 By Staff reporter
Made with jackfruit, vegetarian 'pulled pork' is delicious in sandwiches, such as this one served at Kaylee's Eatery in Joburg.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Fancy marinated pawpaw slices that look and taste like smoked salmon? Or a vegetarian ’pulled pork’? These are some of the many meat-free delights on the menu of Kaylee's Eatery in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, which was recently named the Best Vegetarian Restaurant at The Best of Ekurhuleni Readers' Choice Awards.

Kaylee's executive chef, Sasha Zambetti, shares a few of her favourite plant-based recipes with us:

RECIPE | Vegetarian BBQ 'pulled pork' made with jackfruit

Made with the flesh of a large Asian fruit, this delicious mix can be used in tacos, burritos and sandwiches. It's also a great addition to baked ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

RECIPE | Vegan cashew 'cream cheese'

This 'creamy' spread is delicious slathered on a bagel. You can easily double or triple the recipe if you wish
Lifestyle
1 month ago

RECIPE | Vegan quinoa salad

Fresh and healthy for a spring lunch - a rainbow on your plate!
Lifestyle
1 month ago

