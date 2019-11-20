Why Mphumeleli Ndlangisa isn’t your conventional winemaker

It’s not often that the entrance to a winery leads through a craft brewery, the tang of fermenting barley hanging heavily in the air. And when that winery relies solely on the fragile wild yeasts growing naturally on the grape skins? Well, it’s safe to say the winemaker may be playing with fire.

But Mphumeleli Ndlangisa, founder of Magna Carta Wines, isn’t your conventional winemaker. He doesn’t count generations of cellar masters in his family tree. He hasn’t trained in oenology. He hasn’t worked harvests abroad. Hell, he doesn’t even own any vineyards.

What he does have is sharp financial acumen from his years in the investment world, an unbridled passion for wine, and no shortage of self-belief.