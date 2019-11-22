Why I'm stepping off Eat Out's Top 10 restaurants list: chef Chantel Dartnall
Eat Out has just named Restaurant Mosaic one of SA's Top 10 restaurants for the tenth time. Chef-patron Chantel Dartnall has now withdrawn the eatery from eligibility for next year's list
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Almost since the inception of the Eat Out guide in 1998 there has been criticism about the Cape-centric bias of the annual restaurant awards.
This year, the only non-Cape eatery on Eat Out's list of SA's Top 10 restaurants was Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient in Elandsfontein, Pretoria West...
