Food

Why I'm stepping off Eat Out's Top 10 restaurants list: chef Chantel Dartnall

Eat Out has just named Restaurant Mosaic one of SA's Top 10 restaurants for the tenth time. Chef-patron Chantel Dartnall has now withdrawn the eatery from eligibility for next year's list

24 November 2019 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller

Almost since the inception of the Eat Out guide in 1998 there has been criticism about the Cape-centric bias of the annual restaurant awards.

This year, the only non-Cape eatery on Eat Out's list of SA's Top 10 restaurants was Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient in Elandsfontein, Pretoria West...

