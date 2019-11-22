Why I'm stepping off Eat Out's Top 10 restaurants list: chef Chantel Dartnall

Eat Out has just named Restaurant Mosaic one of SA's Top 10 restaurants for the tenth time. Chef-patron Chantel Dartnall has now withdrawn the eatery from eligibility for next year's list

Almost since the inception of the Eat Out guide in 1998 there has been criticism about the Cape-centric bias of the annual restaurant awards.



This year, the only non-Cape eatery on Eat Out's list of SA's Top 10 restaurants was Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient in Elandsfontein, Pretoria West...