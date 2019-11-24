RECIPE | The Saxon Hotel's luxury mince pies

Chef Nathan Jacobs shares the recipe for the festive treats served up at one of Joburg's most exclusive hotels

"This is not a traditional fruit mince pie as we know it. Originally the Christmas mince pie was made with meat and suet and evolved into more of a sweet than savoury pie," says Nathan Jacobs.



"I created this recipe from research during my tenure as a chef and have added different ingredients to jazz up the everyday mince pie. There are common ingredients when you look at mince pie recipes - they all contain dried fruits, spices and alcohol in varying amounts. I've chosen not to use suet as I feel it makes a lighter pie, and use butter instead for a good-tasting pastry."..