A good catch: how to cook sustainable rainbow trout from Montagu

Although it's completely unsustainable, salmon is still making recurring appearances on restaurant plates countrywide. Fortunately, there is an alternative – farmed right here in South Africa – that offers the same nutritional value and great flavour of salmon, but without the impact on the earth - or one’s wallet.

Green-listed by the South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative (SASSI), farmed trout is fast becoming a viable replacement for both wild-caught and farmed Norwegian salmon.

Since 2015, Two Dam Sustainable has been farming rainbow trout in a manner that is ethical, sustainable and environmentally friendly. From their location in the Montagu valley, husband-and-wife team Marco and Vivian Harms sell their fresh, cured and smoked trout products to restaurants in the surrounding areas, as well as delivering to Cape Town bimonthly.