Food

Food-Fuelled Travel

Five scenic farm escapes for foodies to enjoy with their families

27 November 2019 - 00:00 By Georgia East
Rustic and simple, Saronsberg's cottages are perfect for a relaxing time away from the city – but you're also right in the middle of the action on a working wine farm.
Image: Supplied

As a foodie, where better to take some time out than on a working farm? From an avocado farm in Limpopo to vineyards in the Western Cape, here are five wonderful spots that cater for couples, kids and four-legged friends:

WESTERN CAPE

SARONSBERG VINEYARD COTTAGES, TULBAGH

Hemmed in on three sides by the Obiqua, Winterhoek and Witzenberg mountain ranges, the Tulbagh basin enjoys a Mediterranean climate that is ideal for viticulture, with a range in terroir resulting in an impressive diversity of distinctive wines.

Saronsberg Country Cottages are all about comfortable simplicity.
Image: Supplied

At Saronsberg Vineyard Cottages, guests can stay in the midst of the action on a working wine farm. With six self-catering cottages – each sleeping two to four people – Saronsberg offers comfortable simplicity for those after peace, quiet and perhaps an early morning hike.

And because Saronsberg is pet-friendly, fur kids are welcome to join in the fun too.

Book via the Saronsberg website

There are a variety of accommodation options at Dunstone Estate, including a self-catering family unit.
Image: Supplied

DUNSTONE ESTATE, WELLINGTON

Nestled in the leafy Wellington wine region, Dunstone Country Estate has something for everyone.

This working wine farm boasts four separate accommodation options – including standalone suites, a honeymoon cottage, a self-catering family unit and the Manor House for larger groups.

Ideal for those who want to experience country life without losing out on luxury, each property on Dunstone Estate is beautifully furnished, with spacious bathtubs and classic finishes, paired with private swimming pools and even the occasional hot tub.

Dunstone Estate combines touches of luxury with a classic country setting.
Image: Supplied

The estate also has its own restaurant, where guests are welcome to sample its excellent wines and relaxed country-style fare, while kids are kept entertained with a newly-built play area.

Book via the Dunstone Estate website

ENON HOUSE, ROBERTSON

The perfect place to commemorate a special occasion, Enon House is the about-to-be-launched accommodation offering on Zandvliet wine estate in the Robertson Valley.

Located close to Ashton and somewhat off the beaten track, the guest house’s hilltop setting affords an almost 360° view around sprawling vineyards and citrus groves.

Featuring five en suite bedrooms, an elegant lounge, dining room and functional kitchen, the house is made for entertaining, with a large veranda, pool and braai area, this spot is perfect for a big gathering of family and friends.

Enon House on Zandvliet wine estate is set to open in 2020.
Image: Supplied

Zandvliet’s own Kalkveld Lounge tasting room and stoep makes for a relaxing venue to sample the estate’s famed Shiraz wine and Clemengold gin over a cheese platter.

Enon House is not yet listed as accommodation, as it will be launched early in 2020, but keep an eye on the Zandvliet website for when bookings open next year.

KWAZULU-NATAL

BEVERLEY COUNTRY COTTAGES, DARGLE

Located in the lush KZN Midlands, Beverley Country Cottages offers an escape into total relaxation. The four self-catering cottages sleep between two and six people each, and the East Wing rooms in the old Manor House come standard with breakfast.

Warm and welcoming: Beverley Country Cottages.
Image: Supplied

Very child-friendly, the farm also boasts a tennis court and interaction with rabbits, chickens, horses, dogs and cats, while avid fly-fishers will be kept busy with an abundance of brown and rainbow trout.

Book via the Beverley Country Cottages website. 

LIMPOPO

FRIDA’S VIEW COTTAGE, MAGOEBASKLOOF

Situated on Tupelo Honey Farm, a working avocado and tree nut farm that also produces excellent honey, Frida’s View Cottage offers accommodation for four people in the heart of a forest. En suite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, braai area, outdoor shower and plunge pool overlook sprawling mountain views and peace is assured.

Frieda's View Cottage has all you need for a relaxed farm stay.
Image: Supplied

Tupelo Honey Farm also has its own Glass Art Studio on site and visitors can purchase the colourful creations made there as well as nuts, avos and herbs grown on the farm.

Book via the Frida’s View Cottage website

Frieda's View Cottage: the clue is in the name...
Image: Supplied

