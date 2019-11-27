Iconic Portuguese ceramics brand Bordallo Pinheiro is now available in South Africa

There are two kinds of people in the world: the kind who instantly and instinctively love Bordallo Pinheiro ceramics; and the rest of you, who are obviously just confused.

Renowned the world over for its distinctive plethora of boldly colourful fruit and vegetable inspired designs, Bordallo Pinheiro hails from the town of Caldas da Rainha, 75km north of Lisbon, in Portugal.