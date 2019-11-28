RECIPES | Heritage 'heerbone', two ways

There are also tales told of the beans being such a delicacy in the 18th and 19th centuries that regular deliveries of them were made as gifts to Buckingham Palace – and that’s another possible origin story for the name. Or, of course, perhaps it was just generally felt that these beans were something a bit special – we certainly think so.

Hunt these elusive beans down when you next visit the West Coast, or order heerbone online from The Butcherette. If you can’t find them, use butter beans instead – either soaked and cooked from dried or precooked, in cans.

Here are two recipes that make brilliant use of this SA bean, demonstrating why it should be a great deal better known than it currently is. Both are from a recently published book about the food of SA’s West Coast, West Coast Wander (Penguin Random House) by food writer and photographer Georgia East.