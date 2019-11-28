Six local rosé wines to get you feeling in the pink this summer

Rosé captures the essence of summer fun – and is especially suited to holidays.

I’ve long been an admirer of the Yes Way Rosé "wine and lifestyle brand" started by two young women in the US, Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganir. I wholeheartedly agree with them when they say, "When we discovered our passion for rosé, specifically the dry blush pink varieté from the south of France, we not only grew obsessed with the beautiful colour and the delicious taste, but how it was inspiring so much humour and positivité in our lives.’

Yes Way Rosé is a Grenache-based blend, which is available in both regular-size bottles and magnums, as well as in chic cans.