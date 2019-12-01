Restaurant Review

Skirts & spiders: Che Argentine Grill in not your typical Joburg steakhouse

Carnivores will delight in the array of unusual cuts cooked up on the vast wood-fired grill at the heart of this Parkwood eatery

"We are not chefs," says Oscar Faraldo, taking a long drag on his cigarette followed by a swig of beer, "but we love hospitality."



Sitting together at a table in the courtyard of Che, the restaurant he and partner Bernardo Corti own, I drool as waiters carry platters of sizzling beef cuts to the table behind us. Nothing typical like rump and sirloin, these unusual cuts, offering the same alluring aroma of freshly grilled meat over the fire. I'm salivating...