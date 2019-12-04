Quick questions with Michelin chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

Who is your food icon? It keeps changing and I believe it should keep changing — it’s part of the process and I don’t think you should have just one. When I was young, it was a local South African chef and then, moving to Europe, I discovered European standards and status and then back to South Africa again and so on.

If I had to mention one it would be chef Margot Janse — she’s very inspirational and I have learnt a lot from her, especially when it comes to how to work with people. More chefs should have mentors like her.

Top cologne? Les Exclusifs de Chanel — Sycomore. I believe everyone should have a signature scent, and that is mine.

We’re also busy putting together a fragrance with a French perfumery for Klein Jan [a new restaurant in the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve]. It’s beautiful, the inspiration for it is that smell of a bush fire, “feu de brousse”.

Tech? My Apple HomePod, I love it, I wake up and the first thing I say is, “Siri, what’s going on today,” and she runs through everything — she knows my music too.

All-time favourite place to eat out? In Nice, it’s a little Thai restaurant that serves vegetarian spring rolls with that cheap sweet chilli sauce. Otherwise, locally, on the N2 going through Riviersonderend there’s a pie shop that does the best roast chicken and mushroom pie.

Item of clothing you bought, instantly loved, and still have in your wardrobe years later? An old sailor’s jacket. I bought it at a vintage shop. It’s thick and heavy and I wear it every winter.