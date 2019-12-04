The rebirth of Haute Cabrière

The destination offering has also evolved from a traditional tasting room and restaurant to a space that allows visitors to tailor their experience, every time. Haute Cabrière now offers a food and wine element from breakfast to dinner, and all the in-betweens.

And at the new deli and bakery, outstanding baked goods, fresh produce from the vegetable garden and condiments from the menu are all on offer, enabling guests to take the Haute Cabrière experience home.

Nic van Wyk, Haute Cabriére’s head of destination, said: “My inspiration has always been classically French, with an appreciation for the South African palate, which is a natural fit for Haute Cabrière.”

Asked to describe the food on the new menus at the cellar, which include breakfast and tapas offerings, he said the overall ethos was to be “elegant yet comforting, and the menus offer dishes that would satisfy locals, yet impress international guests with something unique”.