The rebirth of Haute Cabrière
It’s 25 years since the Von Arnim family launched the Haute Cabrière cellar, and the winery has been given a gorgeous renovation and update to celebrate
Visiting Haute Cabrière’s celebrated cellar and restaurant has long been a delicious and inspiring treat for visitors to the wine lands. But now, after a renovation that has opened up the front of the property to its panoramic views of the Franschhoek valley, the experience at this iconic cellar has — remarkably — got even better.
Takuan von Arnim, director of wine and second-generation cellar master at Haute Cabrière, explained that the renovation journey was aimed at building on the past 25 years — and setting the scene for the next 25. “The project has been about honouring the legacy of our heritage; while celebrating the beauty of evolution,” he said.
“Every element of the project was ultimately designed to allow and inspire our guests to create and celebrate their own beautiful food and wine experiences,” Von Arnim added.
Haute Cabrière’s cellar restaurant and tasting area, tucked into the hillside above the town of Franschhoek, has always had loads of character. The lovely views from the front of the property weren’t made the most of, though, so for the renovation the architect’s brief was to design a space that would continue to create a stylish and authentically meaningful experience for guests; but that connected the cellar to the landscape beyond in a more thoughtful and considered way.
AD Muller, lead architect at A3D, worked on the changes and said of the result: “The whole ambience is lighter. There’s a powerful sense of arrival, while the flow of the property guides guests through the different spaces and offerings. All of this is offset by an exquisite view of the landscape on one side and the original European-inspired underground stone cellar on the other.”
The interior design was by Christiaan Barnard of Christiaan Barnard Interior and Design. Said Barnard: “We’ve retained the elegance and sophistication ... but the interior design is much more on-trend now. A key aspect was to bring more light into the indoor space.”
The most notable change at Haute Cabrière is the outdoor area, which has been transformed and encapsulated in glass, and includes an expansive infinity deck, allowing guests to enjoy the different spaces all year-round, while guaranteeing those panoramic views.
The destination offering has also evolved from a traditional tasting room and restaurant to a space that allows visitors to tailor their experience, every time. Haute Cabrière now offers a food and wine element from breakfast to dinner, and all the in-betweens.
And at the new deli and bakery, outstanding baked goods, fresh produce from the vegetable garden and condiments from the menu are all on offer, enabling guests to take the Haute Cabrière experience home.
Nic van Wyk, Haute Cabriére’s head of destination, said: “My inspiration has always been classically French, with an appreciation for the South African palate, which is a natural fit for Haute Cabrière.”
Asked to describe the food on the new menus at the cellar, which include breakfast and tapas offerings, he said the overall ethos was to be “elegant yet comforting, and the menus offer dishes that would satisfy locals, yet impress international guests with something unique”.
Haute Cabrière is situated on the Franschhoek Pass (Lambrechts Road).
Wine tasting is open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 7.30pm, with cellar tours between 11am and 4pm.
Breakfast is available from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 11am; tapas are served between 11am and 7.30pm; the bakery and deli are open from 8am to 4pm, and the à la carte menu is available from noon to 7.30pm.
Haute Cabrière closes at 3.30pm on Sundays.
For reservations and inquiries call 021 876 8500 or visit the Haute Cabrière website.