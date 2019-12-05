Register
Sign In
News
Investigations
Opinion & Analysis
Sport
Business
Books
Events
News
Non-Fiction
Fiction
Publishers
Lifestyle
Food
Health & Sex
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
Home & Gardening
Travel
Neighbourhood
Puzzles
E-Edition
Times Select
Mobile version
Food
Five festive recipes: 'tis the season to bake fruit cakes & mince pies
This includes a gloriously rich vegan fruit cake, and the same luxurious mince pies served at one of SA's poshest hotels
05 December 2019 - 00:00
By
Staff reporter
RECIPE | The Saxon Hotel's luxury mince pies
Chef Nathan Jacobs shares the recipe for the festive treats served up at one of Joburg's most exclusive hotels
Lifestyle
1 week ago
RECIPE | Gluten-free mince pies
These sweet treats are every bit as delicious as the 'real' thing
Lifestyle
1 year ago
RECIPE | Eccles cakes
This classic British tea time treat could be considered a cousin of the Christmas mince pie
Lifestyle
1 year ago
RECIPE | Chef Mynhardt Joubert's famous festive fruit cake
Christmas is coming and the sooner you get baking, the better your cake will turn out on the big day
Lifestyle
1 month ago
RECIPE | Festive vegan fruit cake
Made without butter or eggs, this Christmas cake is suitable for those dietary restrictions. Because it's boozy, it needs 10 days for the flavours to ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago
Most read
WATCH | Brave baby nyala battles leopard
Lifestyle
Look! Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, is living her best life in Atlanta
Lifestyle
Six days till Miss Universe! Here's how you can vote for Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi
Lifestyle
SOCIALS | Given Mkhari’s do collapses into dis-function as Cyril Ramaphosaducks
Lifestyle
Why I'm stepping off Eat Out's Top 10 restaurants list: chef Chantel Dartnall
Food
Latest Videos
Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X