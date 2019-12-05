Food

Five festive recipes: 'tis the season to bake fruit cakes & mince pies

This includes a gloriously rich vegan fruit cake, and the same luxurious mince pies served at one of SA's poshest hotels

05 December 2019 - 00:00 By Staff reporter

RECIPE | The Saxon Hotel's luxury mince pies

Chef Nathan Jacobs shares the recipe for the festive treats served up at one of Joburg's most exclusive hotels
RECIPE | Gluten-free mince pies

These sweet treats are every bit as delicious as the 'real' thing
RECIPE | Eccles cakes

This classic British tea time treat could be considered a cousin of the Christmas mince pie
RECIPE | Chef Mynhardt Joubert's famous festive fruit cake

Christmas is coming and the sooner you get baking, the better your cake will turn out on the big day
RECIPE | Festive vegan fruit cake

Made without butter or eggs, this Christmas cake is suitable for those dietary restrictions. Because it's boozy, it needs 10 days for the flavours to ...
