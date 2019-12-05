World's cheapest Michelin-starred meals start at just R32

Food

Jay Fai in Bangkok, Thailand, is one of the world's cheapest places to enjoy a Michelin-approved meal.
Having an unforgettable meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant doesn't have to be unaffordable, which is great news for those travelling on the rand. 

To help globetrotting foodies indulge their stomachs without blowing their budgets, travel agency Traveloka has created a ranking of the world's 50 cheapest Michelin meals. These include a la carte dishes and set menus at one- and two-star restaurants.

The majority of these meals can be found in Asia, which is home to the cheapest Michelin-starred eatery on the planet. You can expect to pay just $2.20 (about R32) a head to eat at Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, a street food establishment in Singapore.

In Europe, Spain has the most affordable Michelin-starred destination: the Antic Molila in El Castell, where you can enjoy a set lunch menu for $16.60 (R242).

In the US it's California, where the most expensive dish on the menu at Al's Place in San Francisco costs $18 (R262).

In France, the home country of the legendary Michelin guide, the cheapest one-star restaurant is Le Pousse-pied in La Tranche-sur-Mer, which offers a set menu for $22.90 (R334).

Here are the 10 cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, along with the rand prices of their most expensive dish or set lunch menu, according to Traveloka:

  1. Liao Fan Hong Kong Soy Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle (Singapore) - R32;
  2. Tim Ho Wan (Hong Kong) - R55;
  3. Hamo (Seoul, South Korea) - R103;
  4. Chugokusai S.Sawada (Osaka, Japan) - R141;
  5. Jay Fai (Bangkok, Thailand) - R175;
  6. Ginza Ibuki (Tokyo, Japan) - R185;
  7. Three Coins (Taipei, Taiwan) - R189;
  8. Lao Zheng Xing (Shanghai, China) - R213;
  9. The Antic Moli (El Castell, Spain) - R242; and
  10. Al's Place (San Francisco, USA) - R262.

To see the full list of the 50 Cheapest Michelin Meals, visit traveloka.com

