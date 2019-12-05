World's cheapest Michelin-starred meals start at just R32

Having an unforgettable meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant doesn't have to be unaffordable, which is great news for those travelling on the rand.

To help globetrotting foodies indulge their stomachs without blowing their budgets, travel agency Traveloka has created a ranking of the world's 50 cheapest Michelin meals. These include a la carte dishes and set menus at one- and two-star restaurants.

The majority of these meals can be found in Asia, which is home to the cheapest Michelin-starred eatery on the planet. You can expect to pay just $2.20 (about R32) a head to eat at Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, a street food establishment in Singapore.