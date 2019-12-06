Food

Durban curry and shisha nyama on the menu for fiery chef Gordon Ramsay

06 December 2019 - 16:37 By Orrin Singh
Marshall Security's Junaid Sheik and Tyron Powell were lucky enough to meet world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay on Thursday in Inanda, north of Durban.
Image: Instagram/Marshall Security

World-renowned fiery chef Gordon Ramsay is in SA filming with National Geographic for the latest episode of his Uncharted series.

Ramsay was spotted by a Durban security company in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday at a local Shisa Nyama takeaway.

According to a source with knowledge of his visit, Ramsay will be taking on local challenges relating to various cultural activities, as he prepares local Zulu and Indian cultural dishes.

Members of Marshall Security bumped into the British celeb, known famously for his fiery language and food.

Marshall Security's Kyle van Reenen said his colleagues were tracking a vehicle in Inanda when they came across the production crew and stopped to see what was going on.

"They happened to notice that Ramsay was in town. So they hung around for a bit and were lucky enough to meet him,” Van Reenen  told TimesLIVE.  

