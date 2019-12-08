Restaurant Review

Aurum is set to be the new golden child of Joburg's fine-dining scene

Found in the tallest building in Africa, The Leonardo, this restaurant offers contemporary European cuisine with a touch of local flair and an impressive wine list

It's been all fanfare and excitement in the lead-up to the unveiling of the latest addition to Sandton's dining scene: Aurum restaurant in Africa's newest, tallest skyscraper, The Leonardo.



Aptly named Aurum, meaning "gold" in Latin, it is impressive. Billowing clouds of gold cut through arches that protrude from the roof, and through which you can glimpse the cosy wine library at the top of a spiral staircase...