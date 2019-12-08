Restaurant Review
Aurum is set to be the new golden child of Joburg's fine-dining scene
Found in the tallest building in Africa, The Leonardo, this restaurant offers contemporary European cuisine with a touch of local flair and an impressive wine list
08 December 2019 - 10:00
It's been all fanfare and excitement in the lead-up to the unveiling of the latest addition to Sandton's dining scene: Aurum restaurant in Africa's newest, tallest skyscraper, The Leonardo.
Aptly named Aurum, meaning "gold" in Latin, it is impressive. Billowing clouds of gold cut through arches that protrude from the roof, and through which you can glimpse the cosy wine library at the top of a spiral staircase...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.