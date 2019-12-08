In praise of the shandy

It would appear that I never learn. I poke the gelatinous orb on my plate with a spoon, and chide myself over the fact that this has now happened to me three times in the last two days.

I read “potato dumpling” on the menu and imagine the cute little carb lozenges I was treated to earlier in the week at a conference centre by a lush German lake.

True, that was the sort of place where you would never be served standard conference fare (caprese salad on a stick; a manky mini chicken drumstick). Oh no, there was salmon and five different variants of potato. Five! Do you know how much joy it brought me to have five different versions of prepped ’tater on my plate? I was a kid at Christmas without the metabolism to match.

And now, instead, I find myself staring at this variant of the tuber family: a white tennis ball of shaved potato willed together through the sheer force of German nature and general sticky spud magic. I simply stare at it, as it swims in the otherwise brown plate of generic meat roast and gravy. What I wouldn’t give for something green right now.

And yet despite its probable ability to bounce, I don’t hate this potato. In fact it’s perfect for its setting, the Hofbräuhaus, which is the oldest beer house in Munich. The tavern that opened 500 years ago still stands as the perfect ode to old-school Bavaria. And although you expect it to be a tourist trap, it turns out that it's still a spot much loved by locals.