Luke Dale Roberts is the second top chef to quit the Eat Out Awards
The acclaimed chef tells us why he's decided to withdraw The Test Kitchen from the running for Eat Out's annual Top 10 restaurants list
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Much-lauded chef Luke Dale Roberts of The Test Kitchen in Woodstock, Cape Town, is super chilled. Speaking hours after the announcement last week that he is stepping down from the Eat Out Awards, he's oblivious to the storm he has whipped up. He's just returned from a family holiday in the Maldives and life could not be rosier.
Restaurant awards are interesting beasts, never far from controversy, and the Eat Out Awards - established in SA in 1998 - are no different...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.