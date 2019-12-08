Luke Dale Roberts is the second top chef to quit the Eat Out Awards

The acclaimed chef tells us why he's decided to withdraw The Test Kitchen from the running for Eat Out's annual Top 10 restaurants list

Much-lauded chef Luke Dale Roberts of The Test Kitchen in Woodstock, Cape Town, is super chilled. Speaking hours after the announcement last week that he is stepping down from the Eat Out Awards, he's oblivious to the storm he has whipped up. He's just returned from a family holiday in the Maldives and life could not be rosier.



Restaurant awards are interesting beasts, never far from controversy, and the Eat Out Awards - established in SA in 1998 - are no different...