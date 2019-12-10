Celebrations
Four places to see in 2020 with a decadent New Year’s Eve dinner
We suggest restaurants at which you can enjoy a celebratory dinner to mark the arrival of a brand new year
From Grande Provence in Franschhoek to the iconic Oyster Box Hotel in Durban, here are four places where you can count down to 2020 in serious style. Just remember to book in advance for your December 31 celebration as these dinners are extremely popular.
1. SPIER, ON THE R310 NEAR STELLENBOSCH
A BUFFET (AND SOME BOOGIEING)
At Spier, the evening kicks off with farm-inspired canapés, followed by starters such as smoked Franschhoek trout and creamy seafood bisque. The lavish mains feature Karoo lamb on the spit, herb-crusted venison and fish in lemon and garlic butter, as well as scene-stealing sides. Lastly, there’s a decadent dessert selection.
This is a night for the whole family, so bring the children: while you tear it up on the dance floor as live band The Rockets perform, the little ones will enjoy specially supervised entertainment and a buffet meal of their own.
Dinner costs R1,400 per adult (includes food and beer, water, wine, MCC and soft drinks, R300 for children aged 6-12; and children under six eat free. Book via the Spier website.
PS: Don’t forget to also check out the popular annual Spier Light Art show, during which visitors experience a dazzling array of light and sound artworks throughout this historic Stellenbosch farm. It’s on until January 19 2020.
2. GRANDE PROVENCE, FRANSCHHOEK
A LAVISH SIX-COURSE FEAST
While Winston Siljeur and his band (as well as incredible fire performers) keep you entertained, chef Marvin Robyn will be presenting an outstanding selection of festive dishes bursting with flavour with his signature heritage twist.
The menu includes cured yellowtail, grapefruit, fennel and sour onions, a baby marrow risotto with mushrooms and cured egg yolk lemon truffle, and beef brisket with pickled turnips, Parmesan and horseradish. Finally, satisfy your sweet tooth with banana carpaccio, sourdough ice-cream, salted fudge and chocolate tuiles.
The cost of the New Year’s Eve festivities is R2,495 per person and includes bubbly on arrival. Pre-paid booking is essential. To reserve a table, e-mail events@grandeprovence.co.za or call 021 876 8600.
Expect seasonal delights reinterpreted with sophisticated touches
3. THE OYSTER BOX, DURBAN
CELEBRATE AS IF YOU'RE ON THE FRENCH RIVIERA
No one does old-school charm quite like Umhlanga's legendary Oyster Box, which in turn means there are very few better places to see in the new decade with elegant French-inspired food and loads of entertainment to keep you busy until the strokes of midnight start to sound.
New Year’s Eve dinners are available in both The Ocean Terrace (R2,500 per person) and The Grill Room (R2,700 per person), and advance booking is essential. Call 031 514 5000 to secure your table.
4. FOUR SEASONS THE WESTCLIFF, JOHANNESBURG
SOPHISTICATED CUISINE MEETS THE GOLDEN CITY’S BEST VIEW
Famed (and named) for its panoramic views, which at midnight on the 31st are bound to include quite a few impromptu fireworks displays, Four Seasons The Westcliff's View Restaurant is presenting a superb six-course tasting menu on New Year’s Eve.
At the table you can expect seasonal delights reinterpreted with sophisticated touches by chef Daniel Payne and his team.
Dinner guests also get complimentary access to the hotel’s NYE party, Jacaranda Hill, at the Arcadia Ballroom, where you can dance the night away.
Dinner at View Restaurant on New Year’s Eve costs R2,500 per person. To make reservations, e-mail reservation.johannesburg@fourseasons.com or call 011 481 6000.