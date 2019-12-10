Four places to see in 2020 with a decadent New Year’s Eve dinner

1. SPIER, ON THE R310 NEAR STELLENBOSCH

A BUFFET (AND SOME BOOGIEING)

At Spier, the evening kicks off with farm-inspired canapés, followed by starters such as smoked Franschhoek trout and creamy seafood bisque. The lavish mains feature Karoo lamb on the spit, herb-crusted venison and fish in lemon and garlic butter, as well as scene-stealing sides. Lastly, there’s a decadent dessert selection.

This is a night for the whole family, so bring the children: while you tear it up on the dance floor as live band The Rockets perform, the little ones will enjoy specially supervised entertainment and a buffet meal of their own.

Dinner costs R1,400 per adult (includes food and beer, water, wine, MCC and soft drinks, R300 for children aged 6-12; and children under six eat free. Book via the Spier website.

PS: Don’t forget to also check out the popular annual Spier Light Art show, during which visitors experience a dazzling array of light and sound artworks throughout this historic Stellenbosch farm. It’s on until January 19 2020.