Five cookbooks serving up festive food inspiration

1. CAPE MEDITERRANEAN THE WAY WE LOVE TO EAT by Ilse van der Merwe (Penguin SA)

With the Cape’s Mediterranean climate, it’s no wonder that its culinary culture is heavily influenced by the fresh-produce-heavy, healthy style of cooking associated with the European coast, Middle East and northern Africa.

With a strong focus on seasonal produce and fresh ingredients, this book offers an array of recipes suitable for entertaining large groups, whether you like your meals plated, buffet-style or in the form of tapas.

Author Ilse van der Merwe is known for her food blog, The Food Fox, and her contemporary recipes have been gorgeously styled and photographed for this, her first cookbook.

Her favourite recipe, a festive pavlova with lemon curd and passion fruit, is a must-try for this Christmas season.

2. SUMMER FOOD by Tjaart Walraven (Penguin SA)

You'll probably recognise him if you’re a fan of Great South African Bake-Off, but judge Tjaart Walravan is also an accomplished chef who – despite not being born here – has embraced the South African lifestyle, which he showcases in his new cookbook, Summer Food.

Featuring recipes that encourage easy entertaining and cooking outdoors there’s something to inspire all your summer celebrations here.

3. LIFE IS A PARTY by David Burtka (Grand Central Publishing)

David Burtka is an entertainer extraordinaire, and in this new book he shares his expertise in an accessible way that’s sure to have you planning glamorous summer soirees. Focusing on easy recipes, the book covers sixteen themes that you can follow exactly or pick and choose to create your own menu designed to wow.

An added bonus is David’s décor, playlist and cocktail suggestions making this a step-by-step manual for successful entertaining.