These award-winning gins are the best tipples to take with your tonic

A few years ago we thought gin was having a moment. That moment turned into months, which have turned into years, which look set to become decades.

Gin and tonic, in all shapes, sizes and flavours, is still right up there on the cocktail top hits list, but new and exciting ways to drink it are popping up too — mixed with speciality syrups or with water and fresh lime, or simply straight, on the rocks, allowing for an appreciation of each brand’s unique botanicals.

SA has seen exponential growth in local distilleries, set up to craft gins with local flavours, and the explosion of innovation is only just beginning.

With this in mind, we recently held the second annual Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards, in partnership with Makro, to find out which tipples you should take with your tonic.

Our intrepid panel of judges including Louis Janse van Rensburg (aka The Bearded Gin Guy), Msizi James (5FM radio presenter), Amanda du Pont (actress) and led by Sunday Times Lifestyle publisher Aspasia Karras, spent a few days tasting 110 gins.

They whittled them down to the winners and runners-up in two categories: local and international.