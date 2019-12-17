Food

RECIPE | Chrismas vegetable loaf

This nutty, cheesy roasted vegetable loaf is a great side dish to serve with any roast. It can handily double as a main course for any vegetarian guests too

17 December 2019 - 11:56 By Hilary Biller
Christmas vegetable loaf.
Christmas vegetable loaf.
Image: Craig Scott

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1 green pepper, seeded and very finely diced

1 onion, finely chopped

1 large carrot, finely chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

1 large courgette, finely diced

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil

Salt and pepper

300g mixed mushrooms, finely diced

1 extra-large egg, lightly beaten

200g mature cheddar cheese, grated

50g mixed nuts, lightly toasted and roughly chopped

120g (1 cup) dried breadcrumbs

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180ºC.
  2. Place the green pepper, onion, carrot, celery, courgette, thyme and garlic in a roasting pan. Pour over the oil, toss to coat well and season. Roast for 20 minutes.
  3. Add the mushrooms and roast for a further 10 minutes.
  4. Transfer to a large bowl and allow to cool before adding the egg, three-quarters of the cheese, the nuts and three-quarters of the breadcrumbs.
  5. Spoon into a loaf pan lined with baking paper and sprinkle with the remaining cheese and breadcrumbs.
  6. Bake for 50-60 minutes at 180ºC, then turn out and slice.

Most read

  1. Can you use a Schengen visa on more than one trip to different countries? Travel
  2. Zozibini Tunzi on her new roommate, Miss USA, Oprah & the Springboks Lifestyle
  3. Secret fears & Miss Universe salary: 8 things you didn't know about Zozibini ... Lifestyle
  4. Dress like Miss Universe: 4 style lessons from Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Black African women who won Miss Universe before Zozibini Tunzi Lifestyle

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk