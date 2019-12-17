RECIPE | Chrismas vegetable loaf
This nutty, cheesy roasted vegetable loaf is a great side dish to serve with any roast. It can handily double as a main course for any vegetarian guests too
17 December 2019 - 11:56
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
1 green pepper, seeded and very finely diced
1 onion, finely chopped
1 large carrot, finely chopped
2 celery sticks, finely chopped
1 large courgette, finely diced
3 sprigs fresh thyme
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil
Salt and pepper
300g mixed mushrooms, finely diced
1 extra-large egg, lightly beaten
200g mature cheddar cheese, grated
50g mixed nuts, lightly toasted and roughly chopped
120g (1 cup) dried breadcrumbs
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC.
- Place the green pepper, onion, carrot, celery, courgette, thyme and garlic in a roasting pan. Pour over the oil, toss to coat well and season. Roast for 20 minutes.
- Add the mushrooms and roast for a further 10 minutes.
- Transfer to a large bowl and allow to cool before adding the egg, three-quarters of the cheese, the nuts and three-quarters of the breadcrumbs.
- Spoon into a loaf pan lined with baking paper and sprinkle with the remaining cheese and breadcrumbs.
- Bake for 50-60 minutes at 180ºC, then turn out and slice.