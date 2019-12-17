RECIPE | Italian stuffed roasted pepper salad
Each of these gorgeous stuffed peppers is like an individual antipasti platter
17 December 2019 - 11:36
Serves: 10
Ingredients:
5 large red peppers, halved (leave stalks on) and seeded
10 cherry tomatoes, halved
10 artichoke hearts from a jar or can
20 stuffed olives
5 anchovies, halved
20 cubes of feta
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
400g rocket or mixed salad leaves
Handful fresh basil leaves
Balsamic reduction/glaze
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200ºC.
- Place the pepper halves skin-side down on a baking tray.
- Divide the tomatoes, artichokes, olives, anchovies and feta between the pepper cups.
- Sprinkle a little garlic over each, drizzle with olive oil and season.
- Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove the foil and bake for a further 15 minutes until softened and a little charred. Allow to cool.
- Spread the salad leaves on a serving platter, place the pepper cups on the leaves and top with basil. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze and serve.