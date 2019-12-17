Food

RECIPE | Italian stuffed roasted pepper salad

Each of these gorgeous stuffed peppers is like an individual antipasti platter

17 December 2019 - 11:36 By Hilary Biller
Italian stuffed roasted pepper salad.
Image: Craig scott

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

5 large red peppers, halved (leave stalks on) and seeded

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

10 artichoke hearts from a jar or can

20 stuffed olives

5 anchovies, halved

20 cubes of feta

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

400g rocket or mixed salad leaves

Handful fresh basil leaves

Balsamic reduction/glaze

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC.
  2. Place the pepper halves skin-side down on a baking tray.
  3. Divide the tomatoes, artichokes, olives, anchovies and feta between the pepper cups.
  4. Sprinkle a little garlic over each, drizzle with olive oil and season.
  5. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes.
  6. Remove the foil and bake for a further 15 minutes until softened and a little charred. Allow to cool.
  7. Spread the salad leaves on a serving platter, place the pepper cups on the leaves and top with basil. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze and serve.

