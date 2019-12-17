Taste & Tell
Which supermarket's festive bird should be the star of your Xmas feast?
To help you buy the best, we rated poultry roasts from major retailers out of 10, and gave them a score for convenience too
17 December 2019 - 17:58
HOW WE CONDUCTED OUR TASTE TEST
It's free and fair!..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.