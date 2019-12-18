Food

Eight simple recipes for showstopping Christmas side dishes

18 December 2019 - 00:00 By Staff reporter
Which guest wouldn't be delighted to see these dishes as part of a festive spread?
Image: Hein van Tonder, Le Cruset & Craig Scott

A roast is traditionally the star of any festive feast, but that doesn't mean your side dishes can't be showstoppers too.

We've rounded up a selection of recipes for easy yet impressive salads and hot veggies that you can use to create a mix-and-match holiday spread that'll suit all tastes.

This includes the fluffiest roast potatoes with an extra crispy polenta crust, gorgeous roasted peppers stuffed with antipasti and a posh mushroom and cheese bake.

There's also a Christmas vegetable loaf that doubles as a main course for any vegetarian guests.

SALADS

RECIPE | Brussels sprout salad with pomegranate seeds & nuts

If you've only ever eaten Brussels sprouts hot, you're missing out. Try this summery salad recipe
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE | Beetroot, fennel & red onion slaw with blue cheese ranch dressing

A delicious update on the ever-popular coleslaw
Lifestyle
1 week ago

RECIPE | Italian stuffed roasted pepper salad

Each of these gorgeous stuffed peppers is like an individual antipasti platter
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

ROAST POTATOES

RECIPE | Roast potatoes with a polenta crust & Parmesan

Fluffy inside, these potatoes have a glorious crispy crust exaggerated by the polenta and are covered in a blanket of softly grated Parmesan cheese
Lifestyle
1 week ago

RECIPE | Crispy paper-thin roasted potatoes with fresh herbs

This side dish tastes as spectacular as it looks
Lifestyle
5 months ago

HOT VEGETABLES

RECIPE | Tandoori roasted carrots

Spiced carrots drizzled with golden tumeric oil and a garlicky yoghurt dressing
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Black mushrooms with roasted Taleggio cheese & thyme

Mushrooms and cheese are always a winning combination. Serve this dish as a side, or a gourmet starter with chunks of warm artisanal bread
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE | Chrismas vegetable loaf

This nutty, cheesy roasted vegetable loaf is a great side dish to serve with any roast. It can handily double as a main course for any vegetarian ...
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

MORE

Five cookbooks serving up festive food inspiration

At a loss as to what to cook for the many gatherings that come around at this time of year? Candice Botha rounds up some cookbooks that'll provide ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Five festive recipes: 'tis the season to bake fruit cakes & mince pies

With festive-season planning in full swing, we've got a brilliant roundup of recipes for all the baked treats that everyone loves to eat at this time ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

This boozy advent calendar will thrill gin devotees

This advent calendar for grown-ups by Sugarbird contains 12 mini bottles and will allow you to explore a wide range of artisanal South African gins.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

