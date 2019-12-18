Eight simple recipes for showstopping Christmas side dishes

A roast is traditionally the star of any festive feast, but that doesn't mean your side dishes can't be showstoppers too.

We've rounded up a selection of recipes for easy yet impressive salads and hot veggies that you can use to create a mix-and-match holiday spread that'll suit all tastes.

This includes the fluffiest roast potatoes with an extra crispy polenta crust, gorgeous roasted peppers stuffed with antipasti and a posh mushroom and cheese bake.

There's also a Christmas vegetable loaf that doubles as a main course for any vegetarian guests.