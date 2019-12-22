Recipes
Left planning your Christmas feast to the last minute? We've done it for you!
This crowd-pleasing festive menu comes complete with drink suggestions, easy recipes and a shopping list
THE MENU
Charred prawn skewers with lemon sesame dressing
Tanqueray London Dry Gin Martini; Constantia Glen Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Marmalade and sweet chilli glazed gammon cooked in ginger beer
Served with naartjie, olive and caper relish and grilled pineapple wedges
Aegir Project Midnight Porter Beer; Ernie Els Big Easy Merlot 2016
Moorish-style stuffed roast chicken
Non-alcoholic Seedlip Garden108 and tonic; Buitenverwachting Christine 2011
Festive Caprese salad 'wreath'
Da Luca Sparkling Rose Brut Prosecco; Stark Condè Dry Rosé 2019
Ruby red coleslaw with sweet ginger vinaigrette
Ginger Smash cocktail with Richland Rum; Beau Constantia Cecily Viognier 2017
Tropical fruit trifle
Glenmorangie Lasanta Single Malt Whisky 12YO; Klein Constantia Estate MCC Brut 2015
THE RECIPES
THE SHOPPING LIST
CHILLED GOODS
20 king prawns
3kg boneless gammon
1 large chicken or small turkey
500g butter
150g bocconcini or 1 large mozzarella ball
500ml fresh cream
1 litre milk
DRY GOODS
1 bottle olive oil
1 small bottle white wine vinegar
1 small rice wine vinegar
2 litre bottle of ginger beer
1 bottle sweet chilli sauce
1 small jar marmalade or smooth apricot jam
Sesame seeds
1 small bottle light soy sauce
1 small bottle sesame oil
1 sachet black olives
1 jar capers
1 jar harissa paste
1 tin dukkah (optional)
1 loaf white bread (to make the chicken stuffing)
1 jar basil pesto
1 jar lemon curd
1 readymade sponge cake
1 packet pineapple jelly
1 small packet coconut shavings
1 small packet dates
1 small packet sugar
250g good-quality white chocolate
1 dozen eggs
1 small bottle runny honey/maple syrup
Bay leaves
Cloves
Whole black peppercorns
Star anise
Salt
Paprika
Candied oranges (optional)
Vanilla extract
Powdered gelatine
FRUIT AND VEGGIES
8 lemons
2 carrots
1 bunch celery
1 large pineapple
2 naartjies or 2 small oranges
1 large bunch fresh parsley
1 large bunch fresh mint
1 large sachet of peeled butternut cubes
1 bag of onions
2 red onions
1 red pepper
1 punnet mixed cherry tomatoes
1 packet fresh thyme
1 bag of fresh rocket
1 bag of baby salad leaves
1 large bag of fresh basil
1 red cabbage
1 bunch radishes
1 bunch of beetroot
Fresh ginger
1 large pomegranate (or dried cranberries)
1 ripe mango
2 peaches or nectarines
4 apricots
1 bag of granadilla/passion fruit