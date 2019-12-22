Food

RECIPE | Charred prawn skewers with lemon sesame dressing

Nothing adds a touch of decadence to a festive meal quite like plump king prawns. You can cook these skewers over the coals or in a grill pan

22 December 2019 - 00:00 By Lyn Woodward
Charred prawn skewers with lemon sesame dressing.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Makes: 16 - 20 skewers

Prawns:

Bamboo skewers

16 - 20 (800g) king prawns, deveined leaving head and tail intact

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Dressing:

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh lemon juice

15ml (1 tbsp) rice wine vinegar

2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika

5ml (1 tsp) sesame oil

To serve:

45ml (3 tbsp) dukkah (an Egyptian nut and spice mix purchased readymade) or use other spice blend of choice

Method:

  1. Soak bamboo skewers in water for 10 minutes.
  2. Thread the prawns onto the skewers.
  3. Brush the prawns with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and lemon zest.
  4. Cook the prawns over high heat over the coals or in a wide griddle pan for 2 minutes per side, or until cooked through.
  5. Whisk the dressing ingredients together and drizzle over the cooked prawns, scatter the dukkah over the top and serve at once.

