RECIPE | Charred prawn skewers with lemon sesame dressing
Nothing adds a touch of decadence to a festive meal quite like plump king prawns. You can cook these skewers over the coals or in a grill pan
22 December 2019 - 00:00
Makes: 16 - 20 skewers
Prawns:
Bamboo skewers
16 - 20 (800g) king prawns, deveined leaving head and tail intact
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Dressing:
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
30ml (2 tbsp) fresh lemon juice
15ml (1 tbsp) rice wine vinegar
2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika
5ml (1 tsp) sesame oil
To serve:
45ml (3 tbsp) dukkah (an Egyptian nut and spice mix purchased readymade) or use other spice blend of choice
Method:
- Soak bamboo skewers in water for 10 minutes.
- Thread the prawns onto the skewers.
- Brush the prawns with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and lemon zest.
- Cook the prawns over high heat over the coals or in a wide griddle pan for 2 minutes per side, or until cooked through.
- Whisk the dressing ingredients together and drizzle over the cooked prawns, scatter the dukkah over the top and serve at once.