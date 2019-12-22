RECIPE | Marmalade & sweet chilli glazed gammon cooked in ginger beer
This festive roast can be finished in the oven or on the braai. It's served with grilled pineapple wedges and a piquant naartjie, olive and caper relish
Serves: 8-10
Ingredients:
3kg boneless gammon
600ml ginger beer plus extra
2 carrots, roughly chopped
2 celery sticks, roughly chopped
1 onion, peeled and quartered
2 bay leaves
6 cloves
6 black peppercorns
2 star anise
Glaze:
125ml (½ cup) sweet chilli sauce
80ml (⅓ cup ) marmalade (or use apricot jam if you prefer)
Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh ginger, peeled and grated
To serve:
1 large pineapple, cut lengthwise into wedges
A few candied orange slices
Naartjie, olive and caper relish (see recipe below)
Method:
- Place the gammon in a pot with enough room for it to be fully submerged in liquid. Add the ginger beer and remaining ingredients for the gammon. Top up with cold water to cover the gammon completely. Bring to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes per 500g, topping up the ginger beer and water as needed. Drain the gammon and allow it to come to room temperature before chilling if not serving straight away. This can easily be done the day before.
- For the glaze combine the ingredients in a small pan and cook for 2-3 minutes. Allow to cool.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C or the kettle braai adjusting the vents to maintain a temperature about 160°C, adding more coals as necessary.
- Using a sharp knife, remove the skin from the gammon, leaving a layer of fat behind, and score a crisscross pattern into the fat layer.
- Brush the glaze evenly over the gammon and place in a large roasting tray and bake for 30 – 40 minutes in the oven or 40 – 50 minutes on the braai, basting occasionally, until the gammon is hot and caramelised.
- Roast or grill the pineapple at the same time by brushing with oil and baking in the oven with the gammon or cook under the grill or on the braai.
- Serve the gammon with pineapple wedges, some candied orange slices and the relish.
NAARTJIE, OLIVE AND CAPER RELISH
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil
15ml (1 tbsp) white wine vinegar
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 medium naartjies (or small oranges), peeled and segmented
125ml (½ cup) pitted olives, roughly chopped
15ml (1 tbsp) capers, rinsed and smashed
½ red onion, finely chopped
30ml (2 tbsp) flat leaf parsley, chopped
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh mint, chopped
Method:
- Place the oil, vinegar and sugar into a small bowl and whisk to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
- Place remaining ingredients in a serving bowl, pour over dressing and toss well.