RECIPE | Tropical fruit trifle

A summery twist on a classic Christmas dessert

22 December 2019 - 00:00 By Lyn Woodward
Tropical fruit trifle.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Serves: 6 – 8

Ingredients:

80ml (⅓ cup) readymade lemon curd

1 small readymade vanilla sponge cake, sliced into blocks

1 mango, cut into large cubes

2 peaches or nectarines, pitted and sliced

4 apricots, pitted and sliced

15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice

100ml passion fruit pulp plus extra for decoration

1 packet pineapple jelly, made up according to packet instructions

250ml cream, whipped

30g coconut shavings, toasted

White chocolate custard:

375ml (1 ½ cups) milk

125ml (½ cup) cream

250g quality white chocolate, not cooking chocolate

7 large egg yolks

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

15ml (1 tbsp) powdered gelatine

45ml (3 tbsp) cold water

Method:

  1. Spoon lemon curd in base of trifle dish.
  2. Place sponge cake blocks on top of lemon curd.
  3. Toss mango, peaches and apricots in lemon juice and spread over cake with 100ml granadilla pulp.
  4. Carefully pour over cooled jelly and place in fridge for 1 hour.
  5. For the custard, place milk and cream in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
  6. Place chocolate in a glass mixing bowl and set over a pan of gently simmering water; leave to melt.
  7. Place egg yolks in a separate bowl.
  8. Once cream mixture is almost at a boil, slowly pour into egg yolks, whisking all the time; return mixture to the pan and cook over a gentle heat, whisking until the custard has thickened enough to coat back of a spoon. Stir in vanilla.
  9. Pour custard through a sieve onto melted chocolate and mix well.
  10. Place gelatine in a small bowl with water, stir well and stand for 5 minutes. Melt mixture in microwave for 30 seconds and, using a whisk, stir into custard.
  11. Pour custard over cooled trifle, cover and refrigerate.
  12. Just before serving top with whipped cream, coconut shaving and extra granadilla pulp.

