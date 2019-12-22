RECIPE | Tropical fruit trifle
A summery twist on a classic Christmas dessert
22 December 2019 - 00:00
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients:
80ml (⅓ cup) readymade lemon curd
1 small readymade vanilla sponge cake, sliced into blocks
1 mango, cut into large cubes
2 peaches or nectarines, pitted and sliced
4 apricots, pitted and sliced
15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice
100ml passion fruit pulp plus extra for decoration
1 packet pineapple jelly, made up according to packet instructions
250ml cream, whipped
30g coconut shavings, toasted
White chocolate custard:
375ml (1 ½ cups) milk
125ml (½ cup) cream
250g quality white chocolate, not cooking chocolate
7 large egg yolks
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
15ml (1 tbsp) powdered gelatine
45ml (3 tbsp) cold water
Method:
- Spoon lemon curd in base of trifle dish.
- Place sponge cake blocks on top of lemon curd.
- Toss mango, peaches and apricots in lemon juice and spread over cake with 100ml granadilla pulp.
- Carefully pour over cooled jelly and place in fridge for 1 hour.
- For the custard, place milk and cream in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
- Place chocolate in a glass mixing bowl and set over a pan of gently simmering water; leave to melt.
- Place egg yolks in a separate bowl.
- Once cream mixture is almost at a boil, slowly pour into egg yolks, whisking all the time; return mixture to the pan and cook over a gentle heat, whisking until the custard has thickened enough to coat back of a spoon. Stir in vanilla.
- Pour custard through a sieve onto melted chocolate and mix well.
- Place gelatine in a small bowl with water, stir well and stand for 5 minutes. Melt mixture in microwave for 30 seconds and, using a whisk, stir into custard.
- Pour custard over cooled trifle, cover and refrigerate.
- Just before serving top with whipped cream, coconut shaving and extra granadilla pulp.