Tucking into fancy feasts for a fortune

SA’s wealthy will be feasting on freshly shucked oysters, venison carpaccio, forest mushrooms, spiced turkey and cherry mousse gateau as the country’s five-star hotels serve up lavish Christmas fare.



Natalie Harrison, communications manager at The Westcliff in Johannesburg, said a six-course tasting menu at the hotel’s View restaurant, with a price tag of R1,750, on Christmas Day will include venison carpaccio, braaied langoustine and European bass with pickled potato, fennel, sea vegetables, smoked oyster and ocean foam...