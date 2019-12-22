Tucking into fancy feasts for a fortune
22 December 2019 - 00:00
SA’s wealthy will be feasting on freshly shucked oysters, venison carpaccio, forest mushrooms, spiced turkey and cherry mousse gateau as the country’s five-star hotels serve up lavish Christmas fare.
Natalie Harrison, communications manager at The Westcliff in Johannesburg, said a six-course tasting menu at the hotel’s View restaurant, with a price tag of R1,750, on Christmas Day will include venison carpaccio, braaied langoustine and European bass with pickled potato, fennel, sea vegetables, smoked oyster and ocean foam...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.