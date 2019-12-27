10 times SA dominated the global food award scene in 2019

1. Wolfgat was named Restaurant of the Year and the best 'Off-Map Destination' at the inaugural World Restaurant Awards.

This tiny beach eatery in Paternoster — it seats a mere 20 people — is headed by chef Kobus van der Merwe who, along with his small team, forages daily for ingredients indigenous to the West Coast shore to use in their delicious dishes.

2. Thanks to Jean Delport, SA got its second-ever Michelin-starred chef. The Capetonian heads up the kitchen at Interlude, a fine-dining eatery in the UK which was awarded its first Michelin star less than a year after opening.