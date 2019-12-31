10 alcohol names you've probably been mispronouncing

Have you been wanting to try Japanese rice wine, but avoided ordering it because you don't know how to pronounce “sake”? Perhaps you've been put off trying posh champagne because those French names on the bottles are real tongue twisters. You're not the only one.

With the party season in full swing, bottles of bubbly being popped and cocktails with exotic ingredients being a summer staple, now's the perfect time to learn the right way to say alcohol names that are commonly mispronounced.

CHAMPAGNES

MOËT ET CHANDON

The wrong way: Moh-way et Chan-don

The right way: Mo-wett et Shan-dawn (wett pronounced as the opposite to dry)

VEUVE CLICQUOT

The wrong way: Verve Click-cot

The right way: Verve Klee-koh (verve rhymes with nerve)