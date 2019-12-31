10 alcohol names you've probably been mispronouncing
Have you been wanting to try Japanese rice wine, but avoided ordering it because you don't know how to pronounce “sake”? Perhaps you've been put off trying posh champagne because those French names on the bottles are real tongue twisters. You're not the only one.
With the party season in full swing, bottles of bubbly being popped and cocktails with exotic ingredients being a summer staple, now's the perfect time to learn the right way to say alcohol names that are commonly mispronounced.
CHAMPAGNES
MOËT ET CHANDON
The wrong way: Moh-way et Chan-don
The right way: Mo-wett et Shan-dawn (wett pronounced as the opposite to dry)
VEUVE CLICQUOT
The wrong way: Verve Click-cot
The right way: Verve Klee-koh (verve rhymes with nerve)
PERRIER-JOUËT
The wrong way: Per-i-er Joue (with a silent t)
The right way: Per-i-er Jou-et (with the t)
SPIRITS AND LIQUEURS
CACHAÇA
The wrong way: Kah-cha-kah
The right way: Kah-shah-sah
CURAÇAO
The wrong way: Kur-a-cow
The right way: Kyoor-uh-sow (with an ou sound, as in ouch)
COINTREAU
The wrong way: Coin-trio
The right way: Kwan-troh
BEERS AND WINE
STELLA ARTOIS
The wrong way: Stel-lah Ar-twas (with the s)
The right way: Stel-lah Ar-twa (with a silent s)
CHIANTI
The wrong way: Chi-ahn-ti
The right way: Key-ahn-ti
PINOT GRIGIO
The wrong way: Pee-noh Gri-gio
The right way: Pee-noh Gree-joe
SAKE
The wrong way: Sah-kee
The right way: Sah-kay