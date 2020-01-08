Food

Less booze, more plants: food trends to look out for in 2020

08 January 2020 - 11:48 By AFP Relaxnews
Expect to see more alcohol-free cocktails on restaurant menus in 2020.
Expect to see more alcohol-free cocktails on restaurant menus in 2020.
Image: 123RF/Joshua Resnick

Look out for more vegan options, low-alcohol booze and collagen-spiked beverages for skin care in 2020.

Those are among some of the food and restaurant trends predicted for next year by industry consulting firm Technomic.

“In 2020, many of past year's macro trends will evolve and mature, while quick-moving fads burn bright and fade,” report authors say in a press release.

“We can also expect the unexpected — a viral video that sparks the end of plastic straws and restaurant brands that mushroom from one to 1,000 locations seemingly overnight — all seems possible in today's landscape.” 

Here are about of their predictions:

EATING IN VIA APP

The nascent popularity of delivery kitchens — home-delivery service with no physical sit-in restaurant spaces that are powered by apps — will become more mainstream in 2020.  

“2020 will give us a better handle on this segment's defining characteristics and who the important players are ... whether that's restaurant chains, third parties or potential interlopers such as grocers or e-commerce, the coming year will see about clear leadership emerge.” 

MINDFUL DRINKS LISTS

Chain and independent restaurants will offer more low-alcohol booze and spirit-free cocktails to respond to growing demand.

PLANT POWER

In 2020, the plant-based trend will expand beyond faux meats to eggs, gelatin, cheese, milk, sauces and condiments. Look out for restaurant brands to create proprietary plant-based meats to reduce costs and differentiate themselves from competitors.

Interest in veganism will continue to grow in 2020 and restaurants will respond with more vegan-friendly options for both vegans and part-time vegans.

Other potential trends analysts foresee include collagen-spiked drinks for skin enhancement; the rise of spicy Sichuan mala sauce; and brown sugar bubble teas.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Mindful drinking' takes off in SA as more people opt for non-alcoholic sips

Shunning alcohol is not just for pregnant women and recovering alcoholics these days: a cool 'sober curious' crowd wants to live clear-eyed and ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Ditch the meat and join the Veganuary challenge

Vegan food for a whole month? Yup, join the challenge
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Multiple shops, one app: buying groceries online just got easier

Skip the queue, add to cart - this trio of local apps will change the way you shop for everything from produce to pet food  
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs on the Golden Globes red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. It's the battle of Instagram followers between Kylie Jenner & Kim K Lifestyle
  3. Ramaphosa and Mboweni’s 'simple' dress sense and shoes spark conversations Lifestyle
  4. SA passport 'strength' slips three places on global index Travel
  5. 10 alcohol names you've probably been mispronouncing Food

Latest Videos

Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
Mayor's mayhem