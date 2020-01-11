Five handy chefs' tricks every home cook should know

Ever wonder how professional chefs get their mash so creamy, or how they peel vegetables so quickly? We asked a couple of them to share their top cooking hacks so you can too.

1. NUKE YOUR VEG BEFORE PEELING THEM

To peel fresh garlic very quickly, put the whole head of garlic (or the number of cloves you require) in the microwave for 20-30 seconds, says Yoshan Naidu, executive chef of InterContinental Johannesburg, the hotel at OR Tambo airport. “Once you remove them, the cloves will pop out of the skin if you squeeze them slightly.”

A similar trick works for tomatoes, he adds. “Score the top of the tomato and microwave it for 30 seconds. When you take it out, you'll be able to peel it easily, but be careful: it'll be hot.”